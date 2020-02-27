JKIA has a new cashless parking management system

Shares

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has launched a new parking management system at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The new system will be managed by KAPS Limited and it is aimed at improving the passenger experience at the airport.

The new system will be cashless and will mean that vehicles leaving the airport will have to pay for parking before leaving the airport. Visitors will not be able for parking at the exit as it was before.

Visitors to the airport will now be able to pay for their parking via mobile money, specifically Safaricom M-Pesa using USSD code *486*12. This is in addition to the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip system that scans vehicle details to allow swift passage through the airport. The new system has a number of new features that include displaying available parking spaces at the different airport parking zones on entry.

The new parking system comes ahead of the planned modernization of JKIA’s terminals T1B, C and D. The modernization is aimed at increasing airport’s annual handling capacity to over 10 million passengers.

JKIA currently handles an average of 8 million passengers, with an estimated annual traffic growth rate of twelve percent. Over 20,000 passengers are dropped and picked at JKIA daily, with over 14,000 vehicular movements.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is an autonomous body established in 1991 and is charged with the responsibility of providing and managing airports and public airstrips in the country. The main airports managed by KAA include Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Moi International Airport, Eldoret International Airport, Malindi Airport, Isiolo Airport and Kisumu Airport.