Hemingways Nairobi is the first Kenyan hotel accepted into the American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts program

Hemingways Nairobi is the first hotel in Kenya to be accepted into the American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts program. Hemingways Nairobi is part of the Hemingways Collection group of hotels.

The program offers exclusive benefits for American Express (AmEx) Platinum and Centurion credit card holders. The program consists of over 1,000 hotels and resorts that have partnered with American Express to incentivize members to book with their properties. In exchange, members get extra Membership Rewards Points and benefits.

Some of the benefits to its guests offered by the hotel as relates to the program include guaranteed late check out, complimentary room upgrade and a Ksh. 10,000 credit towards food and beverage.

The qualification process entails a hotel applying into the program and getting randomly inspected on specific standards of quality by the AmEx Fine Hotels and Resorts team and once approved, getting acceptance into the program as one of its partner hotels.

The Hemingways Collection consists of Hemingways Nairobi, Hemingways Ol Seki Mara, Hemingways Watamu and Hemingways Residences.

Hemingways Watamu

Launched in January 2018, Hemingways Watamu is located on Turtle Bay within the protected Marine National Park of Watamu. Hemingways Watamu is perfect for snorkeling and diving amongst breathtakingly beautiful coral and multi-coloured sea-life. Hemingways Watamu has 39 hotel rooms, all with direct ocean views. 21 spacious one, two and four bedroom residences are also available.

Hemingways Nairobi

Hemingways Nairobi is a 5 star luxury hotel in Nairobi that is located in Karen. It has 45 rooms with large en-suite marble bathrooms feature walk-in closets, double vanity units and separate bath, shower and WC. It has facilities such as a gourmet restaurant, a brasserie and a bar.

Ol Seki Hemingways Mara

This is a private enclave of just ten luxury safari tents, deep in the Naboisho Conservancy, offering the most memorable of safari experiences. Each tent has 270º views over the Mara plains, with wildlife strolling past throughout the day.