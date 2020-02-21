DJ Angelo launches Reloop DJ School and equipment in the Kenyan market

Shares

DJ Angelo a Berlin based DJ has launched the Reloop DJ Development Centre and DJ equipment into the Kenyan market. DJ Angelo is the Reloop Brand Ambassador.

The Reloop Brand in Kenya owned by the Experiential Marketing Agency 33 Beats Limited in partnership with Sound Creations.

Reloop DJ Development Centre which is located off Kiambu Road is set to be a learning place of excellence that will offer wholesome training to DJs. The Centre will have 10 students per session and will teach students the art and business of Deejaying, and at the end of the course the graduates will be tested with gigs and be given opportunities to put their new found skills to use.

Also launched was DJ equipment which includes the Reloop Mixer which goes for KES 160,000, Reloop 7,000 Series turntable for KES 65,000, Reloop 8,000 Series for KES 85,000 and CD Controller for KES 85,000. The Reloop brand is highly regarded and used in Europe as it is considered to have high quality standards which are compatible with some of the top of the line DJ hardware currently in the market.

DJ Angelo had this to say, “This is my first time in Africa, and I look forward to a fruitful visit where I will share as much as I know about the German DJ scene and also hope to learn about Kenyan and African music, culture and DJ industry. I hope to meet as many Kenyan DJs as possible to take notes from them and even carry Kenyan music with me when I go back home.”

During his stay, DJ Angelo will showcase his skills at different clubs and events in Nairobi including the 5th Edition of the Ongea Eastern Africa Music Summit. He will also hold a mentorship session for Kenyan DJs