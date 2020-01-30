Airtel Kenya to now charge customers 1 bob for 5MB of data

Shares

Airtel Kenya has now introduced a new default data cost for its customers. Customers will now be able to access internet for just Ksh. 1 for 5MB of data. This means that customers who haven’t bought bundles will be able to browse under the new data rate.

In addition to the new data rate. customers can also enjoy voice calls at Ksh. 2 bob per minute by simply dialing *544*2#.

In a statement, Airtel’s Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said, “Airtel understands that customers are wary of browsing out of bundle because of the high data costs. To alleviate these concerns, we are now offering all our customers the best in market out of bundle data rate of 1 bob per 5MB. With this rate, customers can browse freely even without a data manager as they need not worry about being charged more. From today, all customers are now accessing the internet on Airtel with the best rates that have no subscriptions and no expiry. Our customers can also enjoy the best call rates of 2 bob per minute by dialing *544*2#.”

Airtel offers various services that includes voice, SMS and mobile internet services. Its data bundles are available for 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days and 90 days. The data bundles cost from as low as Ksh. 5 for 8MB. Some data bundles also come with free WhatsApp and YouTube. The data bundles are available as one time or you can choose for them to auto renewal. They also have Unliminet bundles that come with calls, SMS and data bundles. To subscribe to the data bundles, just dial *544# from your Airtel line.