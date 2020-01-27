Eliud Kipchoge emerges as the 2019 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year

Shares

Eliud Kipchoge was crowned crowned as the overall Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year at the 16th edition of the awards which were held at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Kipchoge, who became the first person in the world to run 42km in under 2 hours last year, beat Women’s World 5,000m Champion Hellen Obiri and Paralympian Samuel Mushai to retain the annual award.

In the Sportswoman of the Year category, Hellen Obiri scooped the award after beating marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei and IAAF Athletics Champion Ruth Chepngetich.

In the other categories, the national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers scooped the Women Sports Team of the Year Award with Kenya Lionesses (Rugby) and Harambee Starlets (Football) emerging second and third respectively. In the men’s category, KCB RFC trumped Morans (Basketball) and Bandari FC (Football) to win the award.

National women’s volleyball team coach Paul Bitok was crowned the Coach of the Year after beating David Ouma of the Harambee Starlets, Carey Odhiambo of Morans and Curtis Olago of KCB RFC.