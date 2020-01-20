Kenyan drivers have until July 1st to apply for the smart Kenyan driving license

Shares

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that all Kenyan drivers should upgrade to the new smart Kenyan driving license by July 1st 2020. Drivers who have the old license will now be required to apply for the new one.

NTSA launched the new generation smart Kenyan driving licenses in April 2018. The new NTSA smart digital driving licenses look almost like the National ID and contain personal data including your blood group. The license also includes the driver’s biometrics and signature.

Other features of the driving license includes a database, which will contain the driver’s traffic conduct which include traffic offenses. This will go into determining the driver’s behaviour on the road where repeat offenders will be deducted points. It can also lead to a driver having their driving licenses suspended temporarily or a permanent suspension.

When the new smart Kenyan driving licenses were rolled out, drivers could choose to upgrade to new licenses or just use the old booklet. NTSA has now announced a deadline for all Kenyan drivers to upgrade to new license.

The new smart Kenyan driving can be applied through the NTSA TIMS platform tims.ntsa.go.ke/. To apply for it, you need to create an account on the platform. Find how to create an account on the NTSA TIMS platform here hapakenya.com/how-to-register-on-the-ntsa-tims-platform/.

You will then need to apply for the license on the platform by inputting your details and then choosing the centre where you will go to complete your application. You can also be able to choose a NTSA centre that is close to you. They have such centres countrywide.

The smart Kenyan driving license costs Ksh. 3,050 and you can be able to pay via Safaricom M-PESA on the NTSA TIMS platform. Here is a step by step explainer on how to apply hapakenya.com/2019/04/05/apply-for-new-smart-kenyan-driving-license/.