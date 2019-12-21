Opera Mini and Mdundo partner to provide free downloadable music in 9 African countries

Shares

Opera and Mdundo have entered into a partnership that will see Opera Mini users listen to and download their favourite songs from the most recognized artists in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe for free.

Opera Mini users will now be able to listen to their favorite music with Mdundo as soon as they open the browser. Mdundo will display the 100 most popular songs in the country according to the geographical location of the user. This lets users switch between music and news faster and easier. Through this partnership Opera seeks to expand the functionalities of Opera Mini and bring African music fans closer to their favorite songs.

Mdundo became one of the leading streaming music services in Africa after its release in Kenya in 2013. The music platform has one of the largest catalogs of independent African artists, who can easily upload their songs to Mdundo’s platform, manage their catalog and commercialize their music themselves. Additionally, they become part of the fastest growing online music catalog of independent artists in Africa.

With Opera Mini and Mdundo, users can decide between streaming music or download their favorite songs. Thanks to the hybrid advertising model of Mdundo, users can download their favorite songs for free. Those who choose to download music through Opera Mini, will also benefit from the file sharing feature capabilities of the browser, as they will be able to share music at no data cost.

Michael Gray, Product Director of Opera Mini Africa, had this to say, “Mdundo has changed the way people listen to music on their smartphones. Now with Mdundo support in Opera Mini, music lovers can access a catalog that includes the best local artists, the most popular songs in their country, and the fastest growing independent local artist platform.”