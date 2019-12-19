Equity Bank partners with KQ to offer 30% discounts on flights

Shares

Equity Bank has partnered with Kenya Airways to give the bank’s customers a 30% discount on flight bookings. The promotion will run till the 6th of January 2020 while the travels under the promotion will be valid until 10th June 2020.

During the promotion, Equity customers who pay for their flights using their Equity Cards qualify for 30% discount on International direct KQ routes both Business and Economy classes and 10% off on domestic flights, both Business and Economy classes. The promotion is open to Equity Visa, Equity Mastercard Debit, Credit and Prepaid card customers as well as Equity AMEX card customers in all markets where Equity Bank operates i.e. Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and DRC as well as in the Diaspora.

However, one can only be able to access the promotion on the KQ site or at the airline’s offices. In Kenya, the KQ offices are in Yaya Centre, Sarit Centre, Barclays Plaza, JKIA Terminal 1A &1D, Kisumu town office & Kisumu Airport office, Mombasa Nyali office & Moi International Mombasa Airport offices. Customers who buy the tickets online will be required to input the promotion code EQUKQ19.

Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director, Gerald Warui, had this to say, “We invest in strategic partnerships that bring value to our clients. This festive season, we have partnered with KQ to avail discounts on flights which will make air travel less expensive for our customers who pay for their flights using Equity Cards.”