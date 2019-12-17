Instagram to label fake news shared from Facebook

Shares

Instagram has indicated that it will be automatically flagging fake new posts. It is basically expanding its fact checking program and part of the move is to label any known false Facebook material if it’s shared to Instagram. Also, one will see a label if any false Instagram material is sent to Facebook.

Instagram also indicated that it will be remove users from the explore and hashtag pages if they repeatedly received the fake news flags.

The auto labelling is a good step towards fighting fake news and in as much as it will not entirely eradicate the vice, the social media giant is moving in the right direction. So purveyors of fake news stand warned.