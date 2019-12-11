Phone Comparison: Tecno Spark 4 vs Huawei Y6 Prime

Shares

In the price range of under Ksh. 13,000, we have the Tecno Spark and the Huawei Y6 Prime. These phones are for those individuals who are looking to get the latest features in a phone without spending a fortune. We put the two phones head to head in a bid to determine which phone gives the most value for money.

Here are the Phone Specifications;

Tecno Spark 4

Huawei Y6 Prime Display Type LCD touchscreen LCD touchscreen Size 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) 6.09 inches, 91.0 cm2 (~79.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, (~269 ppi density) 720 x 1560 pixels, (~282 ppi density) Platform Operating System Android 9.0 (Pie) HIOS 5.5 Android 9.0 (Pie), EMUI 8.2 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Memory RAM 2GB 2GB Internal 32GB 32GB External MicroSD up to 512GB MicroSD up to 1TB Network Technology 4G LTE 4G LTE SIM Dual SIM Dual SIM Camera Main Camera 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide)

VGA camera 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF Selfie Camera 8MP, f/2.0 8MP, f/2.0 Battery Size Non-removable 4000 mAh battery Non-removable 3020 mAh battery Charging Micro USB Port Micro USB Port Colors Royal Purple, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey and Energetic Orange Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Amber Brown Price Ksh. 11,999 Ksh. 12,999

Appearance

Both phones have smooth rounded edges and have a premium look about them. They have a glass front and a plastic frame which can make them a magnet for fingerprint smudges. However, the Huawei Y6 Prime is slimmer and weighs slightly less at which makes it much easier to handle than the Spark 4.

The Spark 4 comes with a 6.52 inch HD (720 x 1600) LCD display while the Huawei Y6 Prime comes with a 6.09 inches HD (720 x 1520 pixels) LCD display. On this front you will get a better view on the Spark 4 due to the bigger screen size.

Both screens delivered when it came to consumption of multimedia content such as movies, Youtube and social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook. However, the Spark 4 had an edge due to the bigger screen size and higher pixels.

Camera

The Tecno Spark 4 comes with a triple camera setup at the back which features a f/1.8 13 MP primary sensor, 2 MP ultrawide sensor and a VGA camera. On the other hand, Huawei Y6 Prime rocks a f/1.8 13 MP main camera. When it comes to the camera, the Spark 4 which has a triple camera setup which is AI powered camera has an advantage.

Both phones rock a 8 MP front camera housed in a notch at the front. However, the Spark 4 also incorporates AI technology to make your selfies more vivid and flawless.

Performance

Both phones run on the Mediatek Helio A22 processor and have the Android 9.0 (Pie) OS with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phones held their own when it came to performance but the Y6 Prime lagged a bit behind in light, moderate and heavy usage. In terms of performance, the Spark 4 clearly trumps the Huawei Y6 Prime.

Battery

The Tecno Spark 4 comes with a 4000 mAh battery while the Huawei Y6 Prime comes with a 3020 mAh. With a full battery i was able to use the Spark 4 for a day and a half on fairly heavy usage. However, the Y6 which has a smaller battery was able to take me a full day courtesy of power management options that help it to optimise battery usage. That said, on the battery front, the clear winner here is the Tecno Spark 4.

Both phones come with a micro-USB port which makes charging a tedious affair if you are used to a Type C.

Conclusion

Both phones give good value for money, but in this instance given performance and pricing, I have to go with the Tecno Spark 4.