Shares

Football fans, and especially Manchester United fans, can now catch the much anticipated documentary titled The United Way on 9th November on Showmax Pro. The documentary will focus on the origins, history and future of Manchester United Football Club.

The United Way is narrated and co-written by former Manchester United superstar Eric Cantona who joined the club in the early 90s and played a pivotal role in helping the club dominate English football. The documentary will come to all Showmax subscribers on 20 November.

The documentary takes audiences on a compelling ride through the history and evolution of the world’s biggest football club and shares Cantona’s unique insights into the iconic team. This includes the social and cultural environment that shaped it.

Viewers will also hear from former United players and coaches such as David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Bryan Robson, Brian Kidd, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham, Nicky Butt, Peter Schmeichel, the late Tommy Docherty and more.

Showmax Pro subscribers can look forward to a series of live sport this November, including football games on both the international and local stages.

In the English Premier League, Manchester United will on 6 November go head-to-head with the defending champions Manchester City. Liverpool will face Arsenal on the 20th.

Football fans can also look forward to the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards on 29th November.

Viewers on Showmax Pro can also catch the 42.2 km New York Marathon showing live on Showmax Pro on 7 November.

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the 2021 seasons of the English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more.

Showmax Pro also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.