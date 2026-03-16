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The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that retail pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain unchanged for the March–April 2026 pricing cycle.

In a statement released on March 14, 2026, Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria confirmed that the price stability comes despite a notable increase in the landed cost of imported refined petroleum products. These prices will be in effect from March 15, 2026, to April 14, 2026.

EPRA noted that current pricing reflects cargoes discharged between February 10 and March 9, 2026. Interestingly, the Authority stated that the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East has not yet impacted these specific price points.

Maximum retail prices in major towns

Under the new schedule, Nairobi residents will continue to pay Ksh. 178.28 for Super Petrol, while Mombasa remains the most affordable major hub due to its proximity to the port.

Town Super Petrol (Ksh./L) Diesel (AGO) (Ksh./L) Kerosene (IK) (Ksh./L) Mombasa 175.00 163.26 149.49 Nairobi 178.28 166.54 152.78 Nakuru 177.34 165.95 152.21 Eldoret 178.16 166.77 153.03 Kisumu 178.16 166.76 153.03 Mandera 200.46 188.72 174.96

The final price at the pump is heavily influenced by the taxation framework. In Nairobi, taxes and levies now account for nearly 45% of the retail price for Super Petrol.