MultiChoice Kenya has officially announced that the 2026 WRC Safari Rally will be broadcast live to millions of viewers across the country. Fans can catch the action on DStv Channel 228 and GOtv Channel 64.

This year’s broadcast partnership marks the third consecutive year that MultiChoice serves as the official broadcaster.

The 2026 edition, set to be flagged off on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Naivasha, promises to be one of the most grueling in recent memory. The rally will conclude on Sunday, March 15, at the iconic Hell’s Gate National Park, which serves as the dramatic backdrop for the Wolf Power Stage.

“The Safari Rally is one of the most iconic motorsport events in the world and a proud moment for Kenya on the global stage,” said Nzola Miranda, Managing Director of MultiChoice Kenya. “Through DStv and GOtv, fans across the country will be able to follow every stage of the rally live, with expert commentary and in-depth analysis that truly brings the excitement of the WRC to life.”

Viewers can access the rally on the DStv Family package and above, or the GOtv Plus package and above. For those on the move, the DStv Stream app offers a convenient way to catch every jump and splash from Ksh. 2,250.

The Safari Rally carries a legacy that spans over seven decades. First held in 1953 as the East African Coronation Safari to honour the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, it quickly earned a reputation as a punishing endurance test rather than a mere sprint. For years, it was the only WRC event where cars required snorkels for river crossings and bull bars to protect against wildlife.

After an 18 year hiatus from the global circuit, the rally made a triumphant return to the WRC calendar in 2021. Today, while the format has modernized with shorter, high-intensity stages, the spirit of the Safari remains. The 2026 route features 20 special stages covering the fesh-fesh dust of Kedong and the high-speed savannahs of Sleeping Warrior.

A total of 46 drivers, including 17 Kenyans, are set to compete this year. The international field is headlined by defending champion Elfyn Evans and the legendary Sébastien Ogier, a two-time Safari winner (2021, 2023). They will face stiff competition from Thierry Neuville and Grégoire Munster.

Kenyan hopes rest on the shoulders of local stars like Karan Patel, the reigning African Rally Champion, and Hamza Anwar. These local heroes will be looking to leverage their knowledge of the rugged terrain to challenge the world’s best on home soil.

Safari Rally 2026 viewing information at a glance

Dates: March 12 – March 15, 2026

Where to Watch: DStv: Channel 228 (Family Package and above) and GOtv: Channel 64 (Plus Package and above)

Key Highlights: Ceremonial start in Naivasha (Thursday) and the Grand Finale at Hell’s Gate (Sunday).

As the third round of the 2026 WRC season, following the snow of Sweden and the asphalt of Monte Carlo, the Safari Rally stands alone as the ultimate gravel challenge.