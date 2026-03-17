Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has officially opened applications for its 2026 internship and apprenticeship program.
With a mission to provide efficient and competitive port services to facilitate global trade, KPA is seeking to recruit 194 young adults for a 12-month program starting in April 2026. This initiative aims to provide hands-on experience and exposure to a real-world workplace environment across various specialized departments.
KPA has categorized the opportunities into several divisions, ranging from technical engineering to corporate administration.
|No.
|Qualification / Field of Study
|Division
|Slots
|1
|Maritime Transport & Logistics / Management
|Container Terminal Operations
|10
|2
|Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
|Container Terminal Engineering
|12
|3
|IT / Business Information Technology
|ICT / Innovations
|12
|4
|Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
|Port Electrical Engineering
|12
|5
|Civil Engineering
|Civil Engineering
|12
|6
|Marine Engineering / Mechatronics
|Marine Engineering
|12
|7
|Health, Safety & Environment / Public Health
|Safety, Health & Environment
|7
|8
|Procurement / Supply Chain Management
|Supply Chain / Contracts
|9
|9
|Human Resource Management / Social Sciences
|Human Resource
|6
|10
|Civil Engineering / Building & Construction
|Project Development
|12
|11
|Actuarial Science / Risk & Insurance
|Commercial/Insurance Services
|6
|12
|Public Relations / Journalism / Communication
|Corporate Communication
|5
|13
|Economics / Statistics / Data Science
|Research & Planning
|6
|14
|Marketing / Business Admin / Digital Marketing
|Marketing & Customer Experience
|3
|15
|Early Childhood Development / Archives
|Administration
|6
|16
|Nautical Science / Maritime Operations
|Ferry Operations
|10
|17
|Marine / Mechanical / Mechatronics
|Ferry Maintenance
|10
|18
|Criminology / Security Management / Cyber
|Security Services
|11
|19
|Electrical / Mechanical Engineering
|Conventional Cargo Engineering
|10
|20
|Maritime Transport / Management
|Conventional Cargo Operations
|9
|21
|Law & Records Management
|Litigation & Disputes
|4
|22
|Commerce / Financial Management
|Finance / Accounting
|10
|Total Positions
|194
Eligibility criteria
To be considered for the program, applicants must meet the following strict requirements:
- Citizenship: Must be a Kenyan citizen.
- Age: Must not be more than 27 years old.
- Education: Must have graduated with a first degree (undergraduate), diploma, or certificate from a recognized institution between January 2023 and December 2025.
- Experience: Must not have undertaken any prior internship program or have any work experience related to their field of study.
- Status: Must not have retired or exited from formal employment.
How to apply
Interested candidates must submit their applications strictly online. KPA has emphasized that manual applications will not be accepted.
- Application Link: forms.office.com/r/1awDBvkMqZ
- Deadline: All applications must be received on or before 27th March 2026.
The Authority will not offer permanent employment after the completion of the 12-month program.