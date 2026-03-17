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Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has officially opened applications for its 2026 internship and apprenticeship program.

With a mission to provide efficient and competitive port services to facilitate global trade, KPA is seeking to recruit 194 young adults for a 12-month program starting in April 2026. This initiative aims to provide hands-on experience and exposure to a real-world workplace environment across various specialized departments.

KPA has categorized the opportunities into several divisions, ranging from technical engineering to corporate administration.

No. Qualification / Field of Study Division Slots 1 Maritime Transport & Logistics / Management Container Terminal Operations 10 2 Electrical/Mechanical Engineering Container Terminal Engineering 12 3 IT / Business Information Technology ICT / Innovations 12 4 Electrical/Mechanical Engineering Port Electrical Engineering 12 5 Civil Engineering Civil Engineering 12 6 Marine Engineering / Mechatronics Marine Engineering 12 7 Health, Safety & Environment / Public Health Safety, Health & Environment 7 8 Procurement / Supply Chain Management Supply Chain / Contracts 9 9 Human Resource Management / Social Sciences Human Resource 6 10 Civil Engineering / Building & Construction Project Development 12 11 Actuarial Science / Risk & Insurance Commercial/Insurance Services 6 12 Public Relations / Journalism / Communication Corporate Communication 5 13 Economics / Statistics / Data Science Research & Planning 6 14 Marketing / Business Admin / Digital Marketing Marketing & Customer Experience 3 15 Early Childhood Development / Archives Administration 6 16 Nautical Science / Maritime Operations Ferry Operations 10 17 Marine / Mechanical / Mechatronics Ferry Maintenance 10 18 Criminology / Security Management / Cyber Security Services 11 19 Electrical / Mechanical Engineering Conventional Cargo Engineering 10 20 Maritime Transport / Management Conventional Cargo Operations 9 21 Law & Records Management Litigation & Disputes 4 22 Commerce / Financial Management Finance / Accounting 10 Total Positions 194

Eligibility criteria

To be considered for the program, applicants must meet the following strict requirements:

Citizenship: Must be a Kenyan citizen.

Age: Must not be more than 27 years old.

Education: Must have graduated with a first degree (undergraduate), diploma, or certificate from a recognized institution between January 2023 and December 2025.

Experience: Must not have undertaken any prior internship program or have any work experience related to their field of study.

Status: Must not have retired or exited from formal employment.

How to apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications strictly online. KPA has emphasized that manual applications will not be accepted.

Application Link: forms.office.com/r/1awDBvkMqZ

Deadline: All applications must be received on or before 27th March 2026.

The Authority will not offer permanent employment after the completion of the 12-month program.