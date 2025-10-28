Shares

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has announced its major sponsorship of the International Trade and Logistics Summit (ITLS) 2025.

The summit, convened by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), is being held on October 27th and 28th in Shanzu, Mombasa, and gathers key stakeholders to discuss the future of regional trade and port modernization.

The Bank’s sponsorship highlights its strategic focus on trade facilitation and reinforcing Kenya’s vital role as the gateway to East and Central Africa. This commitment comes as the Port of Mombasa undergoes significant modernization efforts to boost efficiency and capacity.

Speaking at the summit, Lydia Rono, Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Co-operative Bank, emphasized the deep connection between the financial sector and maritime trade.

“The Port of Mombasa is the economic heartbeat of East and Central Africa, serving not just Kenya but also Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and Eastern DRC,” Ms. Rono stated. “At Co-op Bank, we understand the rhythm of maritime trade and the complexity of supply chain finance. Our sponsorship reflects our dedication to being a strategic banking partner that supports uninterrupted trade cycles across the region.”

Co-operative Bank has been proactively developing specialized financial solutions for the trade and logistics sector. These offerings include enhanced turnaround times for Letters of Credit, bank guarantees, post-import finance, and working capital solutions tailored for importers, exporters, and logistics firms.

The Bank is pushing for digitization to streamline operations. “We are moving beyond conventional banking to become a true strategic partner,” Ms. Rono added. “This means offering bespoke financial solutions, embracing digitization at every touchpoint, and working towards a cashless and paperless port environment that drastically reduces transaction times and operational costs for businesses.”

The ITLS 2025 provides a crucial platform for industry players to engage on topics such as port efficiency, supply chain optimization, and the growth of the Blue Economy.