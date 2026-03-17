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GIZ Kenya, in a partnership with the Kenya Institute of Business Training (KIBT) and the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF), has officially announced a new accelerator programme designed to catalyze the growth of youth-led enterprises in the region.

The initiative aims to empower young business owners by providing them with the essential tools needed to scale their operations. According to the announcement, the programme will focus on four key pillars:

Strengthening business management skills. Expanding professional networks and industry linkages. Improving access to sustainable finance. Accelerating overall business growth.

Eligibility criteria

The call for applications is specifically targeted at young entrepreneurs who meet the following requirements:

1. Age Demographic: Between 18 and 35 years old.

2. Geographic Focus: Businesses must be operating within Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, or Nairobi Counties.

3. Business Maturity: The enterprise must be under seven years old.

4. Target Sectors: The programme is tailored for those in value-addition industries, specifically:

Agro-processing & food value addition.

Leather processing & value addition.

Textile processing & value addition.

How to apply

Eligible entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit their applications through the official portal before the upcoming deadline. This partnership represents a significant investment by the German and Kenyan governments to bolster the local manufacturing and processing sectors.