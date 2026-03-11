Shares

Kaka Empire, the label founded by entrepreneur and artist Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka, has entered into a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA).

Kaka Empire has long been a cornerstone of Kenyan music culture. Since its inception, the label has successfully transitioned from a boutique talent management outfit into a corporate force. It represents some of the Kenya’s most iconic names, including Femi One, Pascal Tokodi, Jadi, and Bridget Blue.

Through this new alliance, Kaka Empire will leverage UMG’s distribution network and marketing expertise. The partnership is designed to amplify upcoming releases while ensuring the label retains the unique creative direction that has defined King Kaka’s two-decade-long career.

King Kaka, formerly known as Rabbit, first captured the region’s attention with his breakout hit Swahili Shakespeare. His trajectory from the streets of Nairobi to the boardroom has been marked by:

Social Commentary: His lyrics often tackle hard-hitting social issues, cultural reflections, and the realities of life in East Africa.

Business Acumen: Beyond the mic, Ombima has expanded his brand into film (with the 2024 series Monkey Business ), purified water, and education, even serving as a university lecturer.

), purified water, and education, even serving as a university lecturer. Cultural Preservation: By blending contemporary hip-hop with Swahili spoken word, he has maintained a level of cultural relevance and longevity rarely seen in the fast-paced music industry.

The partnership comes at a time when UMG East Africa is aggressively expanding its footprint. Under the leadership of Managing Director Chinasa Udeala, UMG EA has recently signed a diverse roster of talent, including rising Afro-pop star Juanita Tunu and Gengetone innovator Vic West.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the presence and continued growth of East African music,” the label noted in a statement.