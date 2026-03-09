Shares

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has completed the installation of the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) at the National Forensic Laboratory in Kenya. The project was implemented by the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism.

The installation provides the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) with the technical infrastructure to create, store, and search DNA profiles.

CODIS is a software platform managed by the FBI that allows law enforcement agencies to organize forensic DNA data. In Kenya, the system will be used to:

Match DNA Profiles: Link biological evidence from crime scenes to known offenders or to other unrelated investigations.

Identify Leads: Generate investigative leads in cases where a suspect has not yet been identified through traditional methods.

Data Standardization: Align Kenya’s forensic data management with international technical standards, facilitating structured evidence storage.

The deployment of this technology is part of a broader security partnership between the U.S. and Kenya. The system is intended to assist the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF-K) and other specialized units in addressing transnational crime and terrorism.

By utilizing the same database architecture as U.S. law enforcement, the National Forensic Laboratory’s DNA and Biology Unit can more efficiently manage forensic information and cooperate on cross-border investigations.

The project was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi. The infrastructure delivery follows previous ICITAP initiatives in the region, including the EMPoWER program, which focuses on training and professional development within Kenya’s security sector.