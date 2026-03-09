Shares

The Oversight Lab has filed a formal petition with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC). The petition calls for an urgent investigation into privacy violations linked to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, citing concerns under Sections 8 and 9 of Kenya’s Data Protection Act.

The filing comes on the heels of a disturbing joint investigation by Göteborgs-Posten, Svenska Dagbladet, and Naipanoi Lepapa. The report reveals that footage captured globally by these wearable devices is being routed to Nairobi, where Kenyan workers are tasked with reviewing and labeling the data, often with traumatizing results.

The data labeling, conducted at Samasource Kenya EPZ Limited (Sama), reportedly exposes workers to intimate and highly sensitive recordings. According to the report, annotators have been forced to view:

Private bathroom visits and intimate moments.

Sensitive financial information, including bank card details.

Explicit content, including pornography.

Conversations involving crime and violence.

Beyond the invasion of privacy for the subjects of the videos, The Oversight Lab is sounding the alarm on the potential for mass surveillance. The petition specifically highlights a recent case involving a “pick-up con artist” in Kenya who allegedly used the glasses to record women in his home without their knowledge or consent.

The Oversight Lab’s Executive Director, Mercy Mutemi, was blunt in her assessment of the situation, drawing parallels to previous tech scandals in the region.

“We are deeply concerned by the development of harmful technology through exploitation of vulnerable communities,” Mutemi stated. “Just as we saw in the Worldcoin case, Kenya is once again being used as a training ground for exploitative and harmful AI.”

Mutemi also championed the rights of the workers who brought these issues to light, emphasizing that any retaliation from Meta or Sama against whistleblowers would be met with legal action.

This is far from Meta’s first brush with the Kenyan legal system. The company, alongside Sama, is already embroiled in human trafficking and labor exploitation claims filed by former Facebook content moderators. While Meta previously argued it could not be sued in Kenyan courts, the Court of Appeal ruled otherwise, clearing the way for a trial.

Furthermore, the tension between tech giants and labor rights has sparked a broader movement. The Africa Tech Workers Movement has joined The Oversight Lab in challenging proposed amendments to the Employment Act. These amendments would reportedly grant immunity to tech companies for labor violations, a move the Lab argues was pursued without proper public participation. A judgment on this constitutional challenge is expected on March 19, 2026.

The Oversight Lab is now seeking immediate confirmation from the Data Commissioner on whether a full-scale regulatory investigation will be launched. As AI continues to evolve, the Lab maintains that the “digital future” of Africa must not be built on a foundation of non-consensual surveillance and labor abuse.

Individuals and organizations wishing to back the petition can sign a formal Letter of Support HERE.