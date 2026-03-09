Shares

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has officially announced a 90-day grace period for filmmakers who have produced content without the required legal documentation over the past eight years.

The notice marks an opportunity for content creators to bring their past work into full legal compliance without the threat of late-filing penalties or legal repercussions.

The amnesty period is scheduled to run from March 4, 2026, to June 4, 2026. During this time, filmmakers who produced works between 2018 and the present day without obtaining a filming license can apply to regularize their projects.

While the standard licensing fees still apply, the waiver of penalties provides a clean slate for those who may have bypassed the bureaucratic process in previous years.

For many independent filmmakers, the lack of a valid KFCB license has long been a barrier to professional growth. Legalizing these past projects is a critical step for:

Festival Eligibility: Most international and local film festivals require proof of domestic licensing.

Award Submissions: Major industry awards often disqualify entries that have not met national regulatory standards.

Distribution Deals: Streaming platforms and broadcasters typically require a clear chain of title and regulatory compliance before purchasing content.

Industry experts are urging filmmakers to take advantage of this window of opportunity to set their records straight. As the Kenyan film scene continues to gain global traction, having a fully compliant portfolio is becoming less of a suggestion and more of a commercial necessity.

Filmmakers are encouraged to visit the KFCB offices or their digital portal before the June 4 deadline to ensure their creative legacies are legally protected.