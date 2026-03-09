Shares

Consider the case of a patient (ENG) at Kigumo Sub-County Hospital. Following a previous C-section, she was appropriately referred to the High-Risk Clinic for a planned elective delivery. As a diligent contributor to the Social Health Authority (SHA), she accessed a system that, on the surface, worked perfectly: a successful surgery by a consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist and four days of quality inpatient care.

The hospital discharged her only after confirming the procedure was pre-authorized. They submitted all requisite documentation:

Birth Notification

Discharge Summary

Hospital Invoice

Despite this, the claim was REJECTED by an automated AI system. The reason? “Dates not indicated on the invoice.” Because of a missing date on a single piece of paper, the hospital lost the entirety of the reimbursement.

To understand the gravity of this failure, we must look at the facts:

Was care provided? Yes.

Was it high quality? Yes.

Was the claim valid? Yes—clerical omission notwithstanding.

Was there fraud? Absolutely not.

In global insurance standards, claims are either Inadmissible (not covered by policy) or Admissible (covered services). When an admissible claim has a clerical error, the standard procedure is to return it for correction and resubmission. Globally, over 90% of such claims are eventually paid.

The SHA system has introduced a punitive and unprecedented model:

No Recourse: There is currently no pathway for resubmission or correction. Automated Penalties: Claims are rejected by algorithms with no human oversight. Criminalization of Admin: Rejections are escalated to the Ministry of Health as “suspected fraud.”

Internal analysis from Kigumo Sub-County Hospital reveals a chilling trend:

Total Claims Analysed: Ksh. 10 Million

Rejection Rate: 8.8% (Purely due to clerical errors)

Revenue Lost: Ksh. 880,000

If this ~9% loss is replicated across every county, mission, and private hospital in Kenya, the healthcare system is hemorrhaging billions of shillings in legitimate revenue.

This systemic failure triggers a domino effect:

Operational Paralysis: Hospitals lose the margins needed for salaries, medicines, and equipment.

Supply Chain Collapse: When SHA fails to pay hospitals, hospitals cannot pay members of the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF).

Erosion of Trust: Labeling doctors as “fraudulent” over typos destroys the partnership between the state and providers.

Provider Withdrawal: Private facilities are already quietly opting out of SHA to avoid financial ruin.

The Ethical Paradox: The citizen pays their SHA premiums via compulsory deductions. When SHA refuses to pay the hospital for a valid service, the hospital absorbs the cost. In effect, Kenyan healthcare providers have become “involuntary philanthropists,” financing a system that is designed to fail them.

Urgent policy recommendations

To prevent the collapse of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), we propose the following:

A Correction Window: Implement a 30–60 day period for resubmitting claims with clerical errors. Decouple Errors from Fraud: Fraud investigations must require clinical audits, not just missing dates. Independent Appeals Tribunal: Create a body to adjudicate disputed rejections fairly. AI Audit: The rejection algorithms must be independently audited for transparency. Public Accountability: SHA must publish national rejection data and the value of unpaid valid claims.

A system that punishes a hospital for a clerical error while withholding payment for life-saving surgery is not an insurance scheme, it is financial extraction. We call upon Parliament and the Ministry of Health to reform this adjudication process before the damage to our healthcare infrastructure becomes irreversible.

This article is based on a Facebook post by Dr. Simon Kigondu President of the Kenya Medical Association