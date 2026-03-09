Shares

The Kenya Childhood Cancer Programme, an initiative of Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, has raised Ksh. 63.44 million to date, providing life-saving diagnosis and treatment to 277 children. This milestone was marked today during the 5th Edition of the Gertrude’s Hospital Cancer Walk at Uhuru Gardens, which saw a record turnout of 7,700 participants.

Despite these fundraising successes, including supporting 50 children in the 2024/2025 financial year alone, hospital leadership is sounding the alarm. A widening funding gap continues to leave thousands of young Kenyans without access to essential oncological care.

In Kenya, the burden of pediatric cancer is growing, yet the resources to combat it remain dangerously thin. Dr. Robert Nyarango, CEO of Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, highlighted a devastating disparity in global health equity:

“It is alarming that only 1 in 5 children diagnosed with cancer in Kenya survives, compared to survival rates of up to 80% in high-income nations. While we have helped 277 children over the past six years, the true burden is much greater. Limited diagnostic capacity and high treatment costs mean too many children fall through the cracks.”

Kenya recording an estimated 3,000 to 3,200 new childhood cancer cases annually. However, experts fear the actual number is higher due to frequent misdiagnosis and the lack of a comprehensive national pediatric cancer registry.

Zamara Group, the walk’s headline sponsor, reaffirmed its commitment to bridging this healthcare divide. Speaking at the event, Liza Nyaga, General Manager of Medical Insurance Broking at Zamara Group, emphasized the urgency of corporate intervention.

“Protecting futures is at the heart of our mission, and no future is as precious as that of a child,” said Ms. Nyaga. “Childhood cancer robs families of hope. By putting our resources behind this programme, we are supporting a mission that genuinely saves lives. We urge more partners to join us in this fight.”

The annual walk serves as the flagship event for the Kenya Childhood Cancer Programme, complemented by annual golf and bowling tournaments. Funds raised are utilized to decentralize care and improve early detection, which is the single most important factor in increasing survival rates.

“We call on all Kenyans and the corporate community to support our activities so we can expand access to early diagnosis and ensure no child dies simply because they could not afford treatment,” concluded Dr. Nyarango.