The first shipment of Lenacapavir, a breakthrough HIV prevention drug, has landed in Kenya. Developed by the American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Lenacapavir (marketed as Sunlenca) is a first-in-class capsid inhibitor.

Unlike traditional Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which often requires a daily pill, Lenacapavir is administered via subcutaneous injection just once every six months. This long-acting formula addresses one of the biggest hurdles in HIV prevention: adherence. For many, especially those facing the stigma of daily medication or the logistical challenges of rural healthcare, a biannual shot is a complete game-changer.

The introduction of this drug is expected to have an impact on several key demographics in Kenya:

Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women: Clinical trials (specifically the PURPOSE 1 study) showed 100% efficacy in preventing HIV infections among cisgender women. This is crucial for preventing mother-to-child transmission.

Adolescent Girls and Young Women: This group continues to face disproportionately high infection rates; the discreet nature of an injection provides a level of privacy that oral pills cannot.

High-Risk Populations: The ease of a twice-yearly regimen makes it a sustainable option for those who find it difficult to interact with the healthcare system frequently.

The U.S. Government, in collaboration with the Global Fund, has committed to co-funding the purchase of Lenacapavir.

As the Ministry of Health begins the rollout, the focus will shift to integrating Lenacapavir into existing reproductive health and HIV prevention clinics.