The Ministry of Lands has officially rolled out a mandatory digital system for Stamp Duty. Effective immediately, all stamp duty services must be processed exclusively through the ArdhiSasa platform via the newly launched Ardhipay Land Stamp Duty Module.

As of February 16, 2026, the government has stopped accepting physical submissions at all land registries across the country, signaling a complete shift toward a paperless workflow.

The directive applies to all stakeholders, including lawyers, financial institutions, licensed valuers, and individual property owners. Under the new rules, these parties will no longer be required to visit physical registries to submit documents or make payments. Instead, the entire process, from application to valuation and final payment, will be handled remotely.

“This transition is aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and convenience in land transactions by enabling seamless valuation and secure payment processing,” the Ministry stated.

By moving stamp duty services online, the Ministry of Lands aims to tackle long-standing issues that have plagued the sector for decades. The digital shift is expected to:

Eliminate Fraud: Reducing human intervention limits the opportunities for document tampering and the involvement of unauthorized middlemen.

Prevent Document Loss: Digital records will eliminate the common problem of “missing files” that often delayed property transfers for years.

Ensure Valuation Consistency: The platform provides a standardized framework for property valuation, removing discrepancies between different counties.

One of the most significant benefits for the public is the ability to track applications in real time. Users can now log in to the portal to see the exact status of their valuation and payment without having to travel to registry offices.

By implementing timestamped actions and digital receipts, the government aims to build a reliable audit trail that strengthens transparency and accountability within state institutions.

Stakeholders who have not yet transitioned to the digital portal are urged to register on the ArdhiSasa platform immediately to avoid delays in their property dealings.