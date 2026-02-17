Shares

Vasundhara Oswal has officially filed a human rights petition at the High Court of Uganda. The claim targets several high-ranking officials following what has been described as a 21-day ordeal of arbitrary arrest, illegal imprisonment, and inhumane treatment in October 2024.

Oswal is a director of PRO Industries, a bioethanol production company and the Executive Director of Oswal Group Global. Her legal action seeks to hold specific individuals accountable for violations of both the Ugandan Constitution and international law.

The petition names a list of high-profile figures within the Uganda Police Force and the judiciary system, including:

Joseph Obwona: Assistant Inspector General of Police and Interpol Director.

Allison Agaba: Former Commissioner of Police for Interpol.

Joseph Kyomuhendo: Head of the Human Trafficking Division (ODPP).

Thomas Bbale: Police detective and investigating officer.

The filing alleges that Detective Bbale committed the most numerous violations, acting in coordination with extortionists who were falsely presented as victims. The petition further claims that the mastermind behind the scheme was Santosh Dwibhashi, a former employee.

According to the claim, Ms. Oswal was held for 21 days without evidence and in direct defiance of a court release order. During her imprisonment, she reports being:

Denied essential medication and access to her legal team.

Subjected to degrading treatment, including being forced to kneel and strip in front of officials.

Deprived of basic necessities such as food, water, and hygiene products.

Targeted by police and prison officials who allegedly attempted to extort her family to secure her release.

The law firm Volterra Fietta, representing the Oswal family, emphasizes that this case is a pursuit of systemic reform. The petition cites four primary breaches:

Arbitrary Imprisonment: Violation of Article 23 of the Ugandan Constitution and Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Inhumane Treatment: Conduct contrary to Article 24 of the Constitution. Judicial Interference: The total disregard of standing judicial orders. Unlawful Seizure: The retention of personal jewelry and $200,000 USD in bond money that remains unreturned.

“Our case seeks not confrontation, but justice and accountability… to ensure that no individual, Ugandan or foreign, endures such abuse again,” stated Volterra Fietta.

The petition calls for the immediate prosecution of the involved officials, the return of all confiscated property, and formal compensation for the psychological and reputational damage suffered by Oswal. The family has also engaged the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention to review the case.