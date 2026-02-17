Shares

AHI Carrier has officially launched its first dealer-based showroom in Nairobi in partnership with North Star Cooling Systems. AHI Carrier is a joint venture of Carrier Global Corporation

The launch event was inaugurated by Ms. Afaf Kontar, CEO of AHI Carrier, together with Mr. Kishore Reddy, Managing Director of North Star Cooling Systems, the showroom has been designed as a fully integrated HVAC experience and reference center.

The showroom is a fully integrated HVAC experience and reference center. It allows industry stakeholders, including developers, consultants, and engineers, to:

Interact directly with advanced Carrier and Toshiba systems.

Evaluate real-time performance metrics.

Select technologies specifically engineered for East Africa’s unique climate and operational demands.

AHI Carrier is positioning the center as a cornerstone for local capacity building, offering:

Certified Training: Elevating the skills of local technicians and engineers. Project Advisory: Providing expert guidance during the design phase of commercial and residential developments. Sustainability Alignment: Supporting regional goals for energy efficiency and “green” building standards.

“Kenya remains central to AHI Carrier’s East Africa strategy,” noted Ms. Afaf Kontar during the ribbon-cutting. “This showroom reflects a clear commitment to long-term partnership and local market development, enabling customers to understand the measurable value of advanced HVAC technologies.”

Mr. Kishore Reddy described the launch as a defining milestone for North Star Cooling Systems, stating that the facility provides a collaborative environment where innovation meets market expectation.