The Embassy of Kenya in Moscow has issued a security advisory following a disturbing increase in Kenyan nationals falling victim to predatory recruitment schemes within the Russian Federation.

The statement warns that an increasing number of citizens are being lured into the region through unverified agents and social media recruiters, only to find themselves trapped in exploitative conditions.

According to the Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has received numerous reports from victims and their families describing a consistent pattern of human rights abuses and contractual fraud.

Individuals who traveled to Russia through informal channels reported being promised high-paying jobs and residency permits that did not exist. Upon arrival, many faced harrowing circumstances, including:

Confiscation of Passports: Employers or agents withholding travel documents to prevent departure.

Restricted Movement: Victims being held in locations where their freedom is severely limited.

Consular Isolation: In many cases, access to the Embassy for legal or consular services was blocked by the host organizations.

While the Kenyan government continues to collaborate with Russian authorities to address these fraudulent networks, officials stressed that prevention is the only guaranteed protection.

To safeguard those seeking opportunities abroad, the Embassy has issued a strict set of guidelines for all Kenyan citizens: