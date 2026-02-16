Shares

In the dynamic landscape of Kenyan politics, shifting allegiances is a common occurrence. Whether you are looking to join a new movement, protesting a party’s leadership, or simply wish to remain neutral, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has made the process of resigning from a political party straightforward and accessible via digital platforms.

Here is a comprehensive guide on how to officially exit a political party using your mobile phone or the eCitizen portal.

1. Resigning via USSD code

The most convenient way to deregister is through the USSD service. This method is accessible on any mobile device and does not require an internet connection.

Dial *509# on your mobile phone. If you are a first-time user, you will be prompted to register. Enter your National ID number and your first name as it appears on your ID. You will shortly receive a PIN via SMS. Dial *509# again and enter the PIN you received. Select the membership option (usually Option 1) to view your current registered party. Select Option 3 (“Resign”). You will receive a notification showing your current party and asking for confirmation of your intent to leave. Confirm the resignation. You will receive an SMS notification once the request is submitted.

The service itself is free, though standard network subscriber fees (approximately one shilling) may apply.

2. Resigning via eCitizen

For those who prefer using a computer or smartphone with internet access, the eCitizen platform provides a transparent way to manage your political membership.

Visit the eCitizen website and sign in using your ID number/email and password. Locate and click on the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) portal. Click on “Political Party Membership Status” to verify which party you are currently affiliated with. Select the “Political Parties Membership Resignation” option. You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered phone number. Enter this code to verify the action. Submit the request.

While the digital application for resignation is immediate, it typically takes 12 to 36 hours for the records to be fully updated in the official system. It is advisable to check your status again after a few days to ensure the process is finalized.

Remaining a member of a party you no longer support can have legal implications, especially if you intend to participate in the nominations or activities of a rival party. Under Kenyan law, you cannot be a member of more than one political party at a time.