Ecobank Kenya has officially ushered in a new era of leadership, appointing seasoned banking executive Rebecca Mbithi as its Managing Director, effective February 9, 2026.

The move marks a significant homecoming to executive leadership for Mbithi, who previously earned acclaim for her transformative five-year tenure at the helm of Family Bank. She succeeds Josephine Anan-Ankomah, who is stepping down from the dual role of MD and Regional Executive for Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa (CESA) to focus exclusively on her regional responsibilities across 17 African markets.

Mbithi’s appointment is viewed by market analysts as a strategic masterstroke for Ecobank. During her time as CEO of Family Bank (2019–2023), she demonstrated a unique ability to navigate turbulent economic waters, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under her watch, Family Bank’s asset base nearly doubled, and she successfully oversaw a Ksh. 4 billion corporate bond that was oversubscribed by 147%. Her emphasis on digital transformation and SME lending earned the lender numerous accolades, including being named the best bank in digital experience by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

Mbithi joins Ecobank at a pivotal moment. The pan-African lender is currently deep into its Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy under Group CEO Jeremy Awori. Her mandate will focus on three key pillars:

SME and Women-Led Business: Leveraging her background to expand “Ellevate by Ecobank,” a flagship program designed to empower female entrepreneurs.

Pan-African Trade: Utilizing Ecobank’s “single gateway” to facilitate cross-border payments and trade finance for Kenyan corporates looking to expand under the AfCFTA framework.

Digital Innovation: Scaling the bank’s digital footprint to compete in Kenya’s high-velocity fintech landscape.

Mbithi brings a rare combination of legal and financial expertise to the boardroom. She is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K), and holds an MBA from the United States International University-Africa. Before her executive rise, she served in senior legal and secretarial roles at the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and Rift Valley Railways.