New data from Kenya Power reveals a massive shift in the country’s energy landscape, with electricity consumption for electric vehicle (EV) charging skyrocketing by 188% in 2025.

As of December 2025, the e-mobility sector consumed a staggering 8.4 million kWh, a giant leap from the 2.9 million kWh recorded just a year prior. This surge hasn’t just cleared the air; it has also bolstered the utility provider’s bottom line, generating Ksh. 190.8 million in revenue from EV charging alone.

For Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror, this growth is a direct result of a deliberate “green agenda.”

“Already, over 90% of the energy we procure and dispatch is sourced from renewable sources,” Dr. Siror noted. “To complement this milestone, we are actively driving the uptake of e-mobility and e-cooking solutions.”

The momentum is fueled by more than just environmental consciousness. Recent policy shifts have made “going electric” a financially savvy move for many Kenyans:

The E-mobility Tariff: Introduced in March 2023, this specialized tariff offers lower rates for EV owners, charging Ksh. 16 per unit during peak hours and a mere KSh 8 during off-peak windows.

Fiscal Incentives: The Finance Bill 2025 zero-rated VAT on electric buses, cycles, and lithium-ion batteries, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for transport operators.

National Policy: The launch of the National Electric Mobility Policy on February 3, 2026, has provided the regulatory “green light” investors and consumers were waiting for.

To support the 35,000+ EVs currently registered in Kenya, the majority of which are two-wheelers, infrastructure is rapidly expanding. Kenya Power has already activated charging stations at key Nairobi hubs, including Stima Plaza and Electricity House, with further expansion underway in Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Voi.

These stations serve a dual purpose: they power the fleet and act as data hubs. By monitoring charging patterns, Kenya Power can strategically plan grid upgrades to ensure the lights stay on while the cars charge up.

The 2025 EV Boom

Metric 2024 2025 Growth Electricity Consumed (kWh) 2,922,692 8,433,437 +188% Revenue Generated (KSh) 64.8 Million 190.8 Million +194% Onboarded Customers — 205 —

Kenya Power aims to expand its internal green fleet to 20 electric vehicles and 100 electric bikes by the end of 2026. With industry projections suggesting a massive scaling of EV deployments by 2040, Kenya is positioning itself as a regional powerhouse for sustainable transport.