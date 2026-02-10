Shares

Co-operative Bank of Kenya and World Vision Kenya have announced a strategic partnership to integrate the Chapa Pay gateway into the Inuka Angaza online donation platform.

The integration allows Kenyans, corporate entities, and the diaspora to contribute to the Inuka Angaza Fund in real-time. By leveraging Co-op Bank’s Chapa Pay, the platform gains bank-grade security features, including:

3D Secure Authentication: Enhancing verification for online transactions.

PCI-DSS Compliance: Ensuring world-class data protection for donor information.

Real-time Processing: Allowing for immediate resource mobilization.

Co-operative Bank contributed Ksh. 4 million to the fund, which targets Ksh. 50 million for the FY23–FY25 period. To date, the fund has already reached Ksh. 39 million, proving that the appetite for local giving is strong.

The NGO sector in Kenya, which comprises over 12,600 registered organizations, currently manages approximately Ksh. 196 billion in annual funding. However, the external outlook is sobering.

“Our partnership with World Vision Kenya demonstrates how secure digital collection tools can support the shift towards locally funded development,” says Benard Osoro, Head of Institutional Banking at Co-operative Bank.

The Inuka Angaza Fund isn’t just a financial vehicle; it’s a lifeline for vulnerable communities. The impact of the Ksh. 39 million raised so far is already visible across Kenya:

Impact Area Achievement Education 700 children provided with learning materials; 60 provided with uniforms. Health & Hygiene 1,795 girls supported with dignity kits and sanitary towels. Clean Water 837 children accessing piped water in schools; 2,100 households supported.

Gilbert Kamanga, National Director of World Vision Kenya, emphasized that online giving is now “essential to sustaining development programmes,” noting that the secure gateway is a practical step toward long-term, locally driven impact.