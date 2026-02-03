Shares

The United Kingdom is moving toward a fully digital immigration system. Effective 25 February 2026, visitors to the UK who require a visa will be issued an eVisa rather than a physical document.

This change marks the official conclusion of the use of visa vignettes, the physical stickers previously placed in passports to confirm immigration status.

The transition to a digital-only format involves several structural updates to how entry clearance is managed:

An eVisa is an online record of a person’s immigration status. It details the conditions of their stay and the duration of their permission to be in the UK.

The digital status is linked directly to the individual’s passport. Travelers must ensure their online record is updated if they obtain a new travel document.

Carriers and border officials will verify immigration status digitally, reducing the reliance on physical paperwork.

As of the February deadline, physical vignettes will no longer be produced or distributed for new applicants. Current holders of physical documents may be required to transition to a digital account to maintain a verifiable record of their status.

Kenya has already undergone a similar transition, moving from a paper-based system to a fully digital entry model.

Kenya first introduced an electronic visa (eVisa) system in July 2015, eventually making it the 100% mandatory method for all visa-required travelers on 1 January 2021.

On 5 January 2024, Kenya advanced its system further by replacing the traditional eVisa with an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). However, citizens of more than 70 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, and the world can travel to Kenya visa free. The policy allows for varying visa-free stays of up to 180, 90, or 60 days, depending on the traveller’s country of citizenship.

Like the UK’s upcoming change, Kenya’s digital system requires travelers to submit applications via an official portal (etakenya.go.ke) and link their authorization to their passport prior to arrival.