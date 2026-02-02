Shares

Spacecoin has announced a strategic partnership with the Midnight Foundation. The collaboration aims to develop a decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) messaging platform designed to operate independently of traditional internet infrastructure.

The core objective of the partnership is to create a communication system that is resilient against censorship and connectivity blackouts. By leveraging satellite technology and advanced cryptography, the duo aims to eliminate reliance on terrestrial networks that are often subject to government monitoring or total shutdowns. Incidents recently observed during elections in Uganda and protests in Iran.

Key features of the proposed system include:

Infrastructure-Level Resilience: Satellite-based connectivity ensures service remains active even if local internet service providers (ISPs) are forced offline.

Metadata Privacy: Unlike many modern encrypted apps that still track user patterns, this collaboration focuses on eliminating metadata collection.

Decentralized Control: Using the Spacecoin blockchain, the network is managed via smart contracts, removing any central authority that could be coerced into surrendering data.

The partnership merges two distinct layers of technology:

Spacecoin: Provides the physical satellite network and a blockchain protocol to coordinate connectivity without centralized servers. Midnight: Utilizes “Zero-Knowledge Proofs” (ZK-proofs), allowing users to prove they have the authorization to communicate or transact without revealing their identity, location, or metadata.

Spacecoin recently secured regulatory approval from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to provide satellite Internet of Things (IoT) services in the country.