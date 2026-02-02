Shares

The Kenya Actors Guild (KAG) has announced that it has officially appointed Olwal Dickens as its new and first Executive Director.

Olwal Dickens is no stranger to the complexities of the Kenyan arts scene. His track record is defined by high-level leadership at the Kenya International Theatre Festival Trust, where he was instrumental in curating the Kenya Theatre Festival and steering the Kenya Theatre Awards.

His experience in managing international cultural projects and local advocacy makes him a uniquely qualified candidate to bridge the gap between artistic talent and institutional stability. For Kenyan actors, his appointment represents more than just a change in leadership; it represents a commitment to innovation and collaboration.

Olwal’s immediate priorities include:

Operational Excellence: Establishing a dedicated internal team to streamline Guild operations.

Digital Transformation: Launching a new member portal to improve communication and service delivery.

Skill Development: Rolling out professional development programs designed to sharpen the competitive edge of Kenyan talent.

“I am honored to serve the Kenya Actors Guild at this pivotal moment,” Olwal stated during the announcement. “Together, we will build systems of accountability, advocacy, and opportunity for all Kenyan actors.”

The Kenya Actors Guild serves as the primary advocate for professional actors across stage, screen, and digital platforms.