Migaa Golf Club has officially set the stage for one of its most anticipated events of the year. On Saturday, March 14, 2026, the club will host the Lady Captain’s Prize, a signature tournament dedicated to honoring the leadership and contribution of Lady Captain Wachuka Kebuchi.

The event is expected to draw golfers from across the region to Migaa’s lush, championship-caliber fairways for a day of competitive play and community spirit.

This year’s tournament introduces a vibrant dual-theme dress code, blending traditional golfing elegance with a spirited evening celebration:

The Tournament Look: While on the course, players and guests are encouraged to sport a color palette of Yellow and Beige, mirroring the bright and sophisticated atmosphere of the club.

The Post-Game Celebration: Once the clubs are put away, the “nineteenth hole” festivities will take a rustic turn. The evening theme is Cowboy/Cowgirl, promising a lively atmosphere as members celebrate the Lady Captain’s successful tenure.

The Migaa Golf Club features an 18-hole, par-72 championship course designed by British architect David Jones, spanning approximately 6,106 yards within a 774-acre estate. The layout is integrated into the natural topography of Kiambu, utilizing local water bodies and indigenous vegetation as natural hazards and scenic backdrops. Officially accredited by the Kenya Golf Union, the course provides a variety of technical challenges for different skill levels and includes dedicated practice facilities and a professional pro shop.

It is located in Migaa Golf Estate is a 774-acre gated residential community and golf development located in Kiambu County, Kenya, approximately 20 kilometers from Nairobi.