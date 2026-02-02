Shares

The sudden collapse of KOKO Networks on January 31, 2026, has sent shockwaves through the climate-tech sector, serving as a stark warning about the volatility of building a business around carbon markets.

By shuttering its operations and laying off 700 staff after failing to secure carbon authorizations from the Kenyan government, KOKO has demonstrated the fundamental instability of treating carbon credits as a primary market strategy.

The fallout leaves 1.5 million households without clean fuel and highlights the inherent risks of a business model that relies on regulatory approval rather than market-rate fuel sales.

KOKO Networks, a London-headquartered firm owned by foreign investors, operated on a deficit-heavy model that has now been exposed as unsustainable. To gain market share, the company sold its bioethanol stoves and fuel at approximately 50% below market cost.

The strategy was not to profit from the product itself, but to recoup losses through the sale of carbon credits. This subsidy-first approach turned a basic utility, cooking fuel,into a high-risk financial derivative. When the Kenyan government declined to issue the Letter of Authorization (LOA) required under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the financial foundation of the company vanished overnight, proving that when the carbon math fails, the entire business fails.

The KOKO collapse reinforces a growing critique of the carbon market led by voices like Kenyan conservationist Dr. Mordecai Ogada. Critics argue that the current carbon credit framework is inherently flawed, often described as a form of carbon colonialism.

In this view, foreign-owned companies headquartered in the Global North, like KOKO, commodify the daily survival activities of African households to generate assets for international trade. This strategy allows wealthy global polluters to continue their emissions by purchasing “offsets” from the Global South. For host nations, the risk is twofold: they lose the right to claim these carbon reductions for their own national targets (NDCs), and they become dependent on foreign firms whose primary loyalty is to international carbon investors rather than local energy security.

KOKO’s shutdown was triggered by a regulatory impasse that many analysts see as an inevitable consequence of resource nationalism. The Kenyan government’s refusal to authorize the credits highlights a core contradiction in the carbon market strategy:

Sovereign Interests: Governments are increasingly viewing carbon as a national resource. Kenya likely sought a larger share of the revenue or preferred to keep the credits to meet its own climate obligations.

Investor Uncertainty: For a market strategy to work, it requires stability. KOKO’s reliance on a single government signature for its entire revenue stream proved to be a fatal strategic vulnerability.

The most devastating evidence against carbon-centric business models is the human impact. Because KOKO’s fuel prices were artificially lowered by theoretical carbon revenue, the company could not pivot to market-rate pricing without losing its customer base.

Energy Insecurity: 1.5 million families are now forced back to charcoal and kerosene, reversing years of health and environmental progress.

Financial Liability: KOKO is now expected to file a $180 million claim against a World Bank (MIGA) political risk insurance policy. This shifts the financial burden of a failed private market strategy onto international taxpayers and potentially onto the Kenyan government itself.

The KOKO Networks case shows that when a company’s survival depends on international climate negotiations rather than the value of the service provided to the customer, the result is a fragile system prone to total collapse.