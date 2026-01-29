Shares

As the nation deepens its smartphone integration, Kenya’s rankings from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store reveal a mobile-first population that is increasingly data-savvy, entrepreneurial, and globally connected.

From the overwhelming dominance of AI productivity tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini to the survival of Lite social apps designed for data efficiency. While Android users prioritize essential utilities, instant loan solutions, and community-centric communication, iPhone users are leading the charge into live-streaming, professional networking, and interactive AI.

Google Play Store (Top Free Apps)

MatchLive: Football Live Score (Sports) ChatGPT (Productivity) WhatsApp Messenger (Communication) TikTok Lite – Save Data (Social) M-PESA (Finance) Holy Bible Offline NIV KJV App (Books & Reference) CapCut: Photo & Video Editor (Video Players & Editors) ZK Pesa – Instant Loan Solution (Finance) WhatsApp Business (Communication) Facebook Lite (Social) Xender – Share Music Transfer (Tools) Betika – Sportsbook & Casino (Sports) My Airtel (Lifestyle) Truecaller: Caller ID & block (Communication) Koro Loan App Kenya (Finance) Nyota 254 (Business) Snapchat (Communication) Instagram Lite (Social) Instagram (Social) TikTok (Social) Choice Sasa Loan (Finance) Zenka Loan App Kenya (Finance) NYOTA FUND (Business) Timiza (Finance) DG LOAN-Cash Online (Finance) PDF Reader, Editor, Converter (Productivity) Bangbet – Sportsbet & Casino (Sports) Odibets Betting & Casino (Sports) 4k Video Downloader and Player (Entertainment) TumaCash (Finance) Phoenix – Fast & Safe (Communication) CallerID: Spam Call Identifier (Communication) SportyTV: Live Sports Stream (Sports) DramaRush (Entertainment) All Video Downloader & Player (Tools) Facebook (Social) Neuro Browser – Fast Video (Communication) Zash Loan – Get loan instantly (Finance) Telegram (Communication) SportPesa Betting & Casino App (Sports) LinkedIn: Jobs & Business News (Business) AdvancePoa – instant cash loan (Finance) Tuma Loan (Finance) Opera Mini: Fast Web Browser (Communication) KCB Mobile (Finance)

Apple App Store (Top Free Apps)