In an era where digital narratives can make or break an administration, the Kenyan government has pivoted from traditional press releases to a high-stakes “influence” strategy.

According to the Ministry of ICT’s National Communication Strategy (2024–2027), the State plans to spend Ksh.100 million annually to rehabilitate a public image described by its own officials as suffering from “unprecedented damage.”

However, this ambitious rebranding effort has ignited a fierce debate. On one side, the government seeks to positively profile its projects; on the other, digital rights groups like the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) warn that the state is effectively subsidizing propaganda while criminalizing genuine dissent.

The Ministry’s plan involves a structured “army” of digital actors designed to dominate social media platforms like X and TikTok:

20 Macro-Influencers: Contracted to lead high-level online campaigns.

32 Micro-Influencers: Tasked with “grassroots” engagement and driving hashtags to the top of trending lists.

The Content Engine: Ksh. 49.8 million for content creation, Ksh. 52 million for MyGov ads, and over Ksh. 110 million for weekly TV and radio “activations.”

The goal is to move away from a “government-centric” tone toward a “citizen-focused” approach. Yet, the Ministry’s report candidly admits the root of the problem: a public perception of “opulence and contemptuous demeanour” among public officers and a growing sense of detachment from the common citizen.

Content strategy and Government spending allocation

Strategy Annual Amount (In Ksh.) TV Infomercials 144,000,000 Radio Infomercials 112,000,000 Gov’t Adverts on MyGov Newspaper 52,000,000 Sponsored Content on Social Media Platforms 18,000,000 Use of Billboards 8,000,000 Developing Audio-Visual Content for TV 7,200,000 Creative 10 Documentaries for TV 7,200,000 Developing 35 Video Content in Vernacular Languages 7,200,000 Creating 3-D Animations (20 videos) 7,200,000 Voice overs, Studio Recording Services for Radio 5,400,000 Creating 240 Digital Infomercials 4,800,000 Developing 35 Video Content in English and Kiswahili 3,600,000 Designing Infographics 2,400,000 Generate Positive Stories on Government Agenda for Print 2,400,000 Developing 10 Audio Content 2,400,000 Total Strategy Allocation (as per items listed) 383,800,000

Digital rights advocates argue that this plan is less about communication and more about manufacturing consent and this highlights a troubling contradiction in the government’s digital policy.

1. Paid propaganda vs. criminalized truth

BAKE has consistently challenged the government’s use of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (CMCA). Critics point out that while the state is ready to pay influencers to spread “positive” news, it uses the law to arrest bloggers and citizens who expose corruption or criticize the President.

“The government is creating a landscape where the only safe speech is paid speech,” notes a recent BAKE analysis on digital rights.

2. Artificial narrative control

By deploying a paid “army,” the state is accused of “hijacking the algorithm.” Amnesty International has previously documented how coordinated networks, often referred to as “troll farms”, are used to drown out organic protest hashtags like #RejectFinanceBill.

The Tactic: Using taxpayer money to launch “counter-hashtags” that create a false sense of public support.

The Ethical Gap: Critics argue that using public funds to “manage the narrative” during an economic crisis is a betrayal of the public trust the government claims to be seeking.

3. The chilling effect

The most severe criticism involves the use of these digital networks for harassment. Reports suggest that state-linked digital actors often engage in “doxxing” (releasing private info) or smear campaigns against activists. This creates a “chilling effect,” where ordinary citizens become too afraid to post their genuine opinions for fear of being targeted by the state’s paid influencers.

The government’s report acknowledges that its image has been tarnished by unfulfilled promises and misplaced pronouncements. While the Ministry of ICT believes that Ksh.100 million and 52 influencers can bridge this gap, critics remain skeptical.

As the strategy rolls out, the fundamental question remains: Can a government buy back the trust of a public that feels unheard? As the Bloggers Association of Kenya often emphasizes, legitimacy is earned through accountability, not purchased through PR budgets.