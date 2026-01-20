Shares

The National Treasury has issued a final call to all government pensioners and their dependents, setting a strict deadline of February 28, 2026, for mandatory online registration.

The government has warned that those who fail to register via the new portal by this date will face an immediate stoppage of their monthly benefits.

The registration drive is part of the ongoing Public Service Pension Administration Reforms. By moving the process to an online platform, the National Treasury aims to clean up the payroll, eliminate ghost claimants, and ensure that funds reach the rightful beneficiaries efficiently.

The exercise is not limited to former office workers; it encompasses a broad range of retired public servants. Those required to register include:

Retired State Officers and Civil Servants.

Retired Teachers (formerly employed by the TSC).

Uniformed Officers from the Police, Prisons, National Youth Service (NYS), and the Military.

Dependents of deceased pensioners currently receiving benefits.

To ensure a smooth registration process, retirees are advised to have their documents ready before logging in. The system requires both personal data and scanned PDF copies of supporting documents.

Key Information Needed:

National ID and KRA PIN.

Pension or Personal Number.

Bank/SACCO account details.

Contact information (Mobile number and a valid email address).

Details of Next of Kin and beneficiaries (including IDs and KRA PINs).

Mandatory Documents for Upload (PDF format):

Front and back copies of the National ID.

The front side of a Bank or SACCO ATM card (must clearly show the name and account number).

Birth certificates (for children listed as beneficiaries).

Death certificates (for dependents of deceased pensioners).

How to register

The government has provided multiple avenues for retirees to complete the exercise:

The e-Citizen Portal: Pensioners can log in to their e-Citizen accounts, navigate to the National Treasury, Pensions Department section, and follow the self-registration prompts. This service is available 24/7. Huduma Centres: For those who may struggle with technology or lack access to the internet, the government has dispatched support staff to all Huduma Centres nationwide. Physical Offices: Assistance is also available at the Treasury Pensions Department at Bima House in Nairobi.

The Pensions Department has opened several hotlines to assist those facing technical hitches. Retirees can reach out via: