Docubox (The East African Documentary Film Fund) marked a historic milestone in its journey that has led to a change in leadership. Following an 18-month transition period, the organization’s founding leadership team officially stepped down to usher in a new generation of leadership.

The departing trio, Judy Kibinge (Founder and Executive Director), Mudamba Mudamba (Inaugural Programs Director), and Josh Mwamunga (Head of Strategy), concluded their tenure by passing the mantle to a new team.

Susan Mbogo has been appointed as the new Executive Director, and Njonjo Kiroga, who rejoins the organization as Operations and Programs Director.

Susan Mbogo’s journey at Docubox is one of remarkable evolution. Though she initially joined the organization as an accountant, her affinity for the art of filmmaking and the power of story saw her move from the balance sheets to the heart of creative production.

Over the past year and a half, Susan has been the primary driver of the organization’s operations. Her impact is already felt across the region, having overseen:

Grant Management: Supporting over 150 films through various development programs.

Regional Impact: Shaping Docubox’s influence across the East African film ecosystem.

Strategic Growth: Balancing rare financial acumen with a creative vision essential for elevating East African documentaries on the global stage.

A graduate of Kenyatta University, Njonjo previously dedicated five years to Docubox, where he was instrumental in building the foundation of its existing programs.

Njonjo returns as an experienced project manager with a specialized focus on the NGO sector and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) frameworks. Having previously organized key initiatives such as film competitions and monthly screenings, he brings a unique blend of technical precision and a deep-seated heart for the filmmaking community.

As Docubox enters this new phase, the foundation laid by Kibinge, Mudamba, and Mwamunga remains the bedrock of the organization. Their departure marks the successful completion of a long-term plan to ensure Docubox remains a sustainable, filmmaker-led institution for decades to come.