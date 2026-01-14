Shares

East African Breweries PLC (EABL) has officially announced the resignation of its Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Risper Genga Ohaga.

After a distinguished six-year tenure that began in February 2020, Ohaga is set to exit the regional brewing giant on June 30, 2026. In a public statement, the Board noted that her departure is intended to allow her to pursue interests outside the group, aligned with her long-term career aspirations.

Risper Ohaga joined EABL at a critical juncture, just as the global pandemic began to disrupt supply chains and consumer markets. She has been widely credited with:

Navigating the Pandemic: Optimizing the company’s balance sheet and funding structures during the Covid-19 era to ensure strategies remained fully funded.

Governance & Talent: Strengthening internal controls, building financial talent, and deepening investor relations.

Award-Winning Leadership: Under her watch, EABL Finance garnered multiple reporting awards. Individually, she was recognized with the CFO of the Year 2024 and was a finalist for the same award in 2025.

Often described as one of the “sharpest knives in the cutlery” by industry peers, Ohaga’s insightful contributions on platforms like #CFOChat have made her a prominent voice for financial excellence in East Africa.

Market analysts cannot help but notice the timing of this high-profile exit. The announcement comes roughly a month after a seismic shift in EABL’s ownership structure was signaled.

The transition comes on the heels of the Asahi Group’s announced acquisition of Diageo’s entire interest in Diageo Kenya Ltd and UDV Kenya. This move by the Japanese brewing giant represents a massive reshuffle in the regional beverage landscape.

The departure of a CFO, especially one as integral as Ohaga, so soon after a change in majority ownership often signals the beginning of a broader reorganization. As the new ownership structure takes shape, the market is closely watching for further leadership changes and the strategic direction EABL will take.

The Board has indicated that a successor will be announced in due course. As for Ohaga, her “visionary leadership” leaves big shoes to fill. Whether she heads to a global role or explores a new frontier entirely, her exit marks the end of a significant era for EABL’s executive suite.