The Business Registration Service (BRS) has officially launched a new automated system designed to simplify the process of updating company officials and shareholding structures.

The Director General of BRS, Kenneth Gathuma, announced the rollout on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, marking a significant milestone in Kenya’s digital transformation of corporate services. The new system is specifically engineered to handle the appointment and resignation of directors, as well as the transfer of shares, through a fully digital interface.

One of the primary objectives of the new platform is to eliminate the risks associated with manual filings, which have historically been vulnerable to fraudulent activities and unauthorized changes to company records.

To combat this, BRS has integrated a robust multi-factor authentication process. The system now utilizes a mandatory One-Time Password (OTP) verification for all changes. This ensures that only authorized individuals can initiate or approve modifications to a company’s legal structure.

Aligning with the Data Protection Act of 2019, the re-engineered process introduces a “consent-first” mechanism. Under the new rules, no individual can be registered as a director without their explicit confirmation within the system. This prevents the common fraudulent practice of listing people in official roles without their knowledge or permission.

“The automated system provides an end-to-end confirmation process,” Gathuma stated. “This ensures that the personal data of individuals is protected and that all appointments are backed by verifiable consent.”

The upgrade is part of a broader government strategy to improve the “Ease of Doing Business” in Kenya. By removing the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with physical paperwork, BRS aims to make the Kenyan corporate landscape more attractive to both local and international investors.

The system promises a faster turnaround time for updates, providing business owners with real-time feedback on their applications and ensuring that the official Register of Companies is always accurate and up to date.

To ensure a smooth transition and address any technical concerns from the business community, BRS has scheduled a public sensitization webinar. The session is set for January 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM, where stakeholders will be guided through the new digital workflow and given the opportunity to provide feedback.

The launch of this digital system marks a decisive step toward a more transparent, secure, and efficient business environment in Kenya, providing a digital shield against corporate fraud while fostering a culture of compliance.