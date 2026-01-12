Shares

The Masakhane African Languages Hub has announced a major Request for Proposals (RFP) aimed at ending the digital invisibility of African languages. The initiative seeks to empower African researchers, startups, and community organizations to develop datasets for 50 languages across the continent.

Despite Africa being home to more than 2,000 languages, they remain virtually absent from the global internet. Currently, none of the top 34 languages used online are indigenous to Africa.

The project is supported by a heavyweight coalition including Google.org, the FCDO, IDRC, and the Gates Foundation.

“This call for proposals goes beyond building models; it is a movement toward a more equitable digital future,” says Chenai Chair, Director of the Masakhane African Languages Hub. “It’s an opportunity to center marginalized groups such as women, rural communities, and the elderly, and take forward the wisdom of our elders and embody the spirit of Ubuntu.”

The Hub is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) centered on three critical technological fronts:

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR): Creating large-scale voice data for 18 languages, with a strict focus on gender balance and authentic local contexts.

Benchmarking “In the Wild”: Supporting studies that test how AI performs in real-world African environments rather than just controlled laboratories.

Culturally Relevant Multimodal Datasets: Building integrated image, text, and speech data for 40 languages to revolutionize translation and education tools.

The 2026 initiative follows a highly successful 2025 pilot that saw 93 applications from 22 different countries. Building on that momentum, successful 2026 applicants will receive not only funding but also institutional support and a global platform to showcase African-led innovation.

How to Apply

The Hub is seeking applications from African-based non-profits, social enterprises, and research institutions.