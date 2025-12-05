Shares

The Kenyan Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya) has announced that it has appointed public interest lawyer and human rights advocate, Demas Kiprono, as its new Executive Director. The appointment is effective starting January 1st, 2026 and he will replace outgoing Executive Director Eric Mukoya.

Mr. Kiprono, who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Media Complaints Commission, steps into the top leadership role at ICJ Kenya.

Demas Kiprono brings over 14 years of experience to the position, having held influential roles at organizations such as Amnesty International Kenya, the Amnesty International Secretariat, and the Commission on Human Rights.

He is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and he holds a Master of Laws in International Criminal and Humanitarian Law and a Master of Laws in Public Law on regulatory and ethical issues regulating Artificial Intelligence from a human rights perspective.

Prior to this appointment, Kiprono was the Deputy Executive Director at ICJ Kenya, a role in which he was instrumental in overseeing programs that intersect technology, human rights, economic, and climate justice. Kiprono served as the ICJ Kenya acting director before Mukoya was appointed so he has an unique experience for the new role.

The Kenyan Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya), founded in 1959, is an NGO composed of jurists dedicated to promoting human rights, justice, and the rule of law in Kenya through legal advocacy, litigation, and policy influence.