The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has been officially appointed as the owner and operator of the nation’s first nuclear power plant. This strategic decision places Kenya’s primary power producer at the forefront of a significant shift in the country’s energy composition.

By taking on this role, KenGen is set to spearhead Kenya’s next phase of electricity generation expansion, addressing the rising energy demands from its manufacturing, technology, and industrial sectors.

The proposed nuclear facility will have an initial capacity of approximately 2 GW, with plans for potential expansion up to 6 GW over time.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi hailed the move as a historic moment, stating, “This marks the beginning of Kenya’s nuclear-power era.” He added that assigning the owner-operator role to KenGen “anchors the programme in technical capability and public trust.”

To guide the implementation, KenGen and the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a Joint Engagement Framework. This framework will detail how the two organizations will collaborate on public outreach, awareness campaigns, and institutional preparations as the nuclear program advances.

A Joint Working Group will be formed under the MOU. Its responsibilities include developing a national communication strategy, identifying crucial stakeholders in all affected counties, conducting public education, organizing technical forums, and training journalists and county officials on the basics of nuclear energy.

KenGen Board Chair Alfred Agoi noted that the company’s extensive experience with geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar energy provides a strong foundation for managing the proposed nuclear plant.

Managing Director and CEO Peter Njenga commented that the introduction of nuclear energy will help deliver stable, low-carbon power, which is essential for supporting Kenya’s continued economic growth. “This agreement is a step toward strengthening Kenya’s long-term energy security,” he stated.