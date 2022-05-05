Shares

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has announced that it plans to add 400MW of geothermal power to the national grid in the next five years. According to the company, the injection of extra geothermal capacity would completely phase out thermal power.

The thermal power stations that the company operates include: Kipevu III Power Station, 120MW, Kipevu I Diesel, 73.5 MW, Lamu 2.8MW, Garissa 6.2 MW (Temporary power Aggreko 3.4MW), and Embakasi Gas Turbine 60MW.

Under the project, KenGen will rehabilitate some of its geothermal power plants and upgrade others as it continues with exploration around Olkaria and Eburru. The company announced that works on Olkaria 1 Unit Six was complete with the plant undergoing testing.

By 2025, the company targets 40MW from turbine upgrading and 50MW from well head leasing around Olkaria. Other plans include tapping an extra 50.7MW by rehabilitating Olkaria I and another 140MW from Olkaria VI power plants.