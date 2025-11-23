Shares

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo has become a rallying point for citizens across East Africa, with his uncompromising reporting on critical political events sparking a wave of admiration and recognition. Currently, he is trending like a wildfire in Tanzania following his team’s explosive investigation into post-election violence.

Following the deeply disputed general elections in Tanzania, a CNN report titled ‘Oh my God, this is our Tanzania’ exposed allegations of fatal violence, police misconduct, and potential mass graves. The report, which courageously provided an international spotlight on the grim situation, has made Madowo an instant hero to many Tanzanians.

In a powerful display of gratitude and solidarity, Tanzanians on social media have launched a massive campaign to use Larry Madowo’s photo as their profile pictures. This collective action serves as a public acknowledgment of his instrumental role in breaking through government suppression to cover the genocide and human rights abuses that followed the vote. The campaign underscores the profound impact his journalism has had in giving voice to the voiceless.

Madowo’s dedication to critical journalism is not limited to Tanzania. He has been a super supportive and visible figure in his home country, Kenya, providing extensive and fearless coverage of the major anti-government protests.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Madowo was out on the streets covering the widespread demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bills. His presence on the ground often provided real-time accounts of the protests and associated police responses. His commitment to being on the front lines was not only journalistic but, for some protesters, a source of protection. His continued efforts to cover these sensitive national issues have cemented his reputation as a journalist unafraid to report on power.

Larry Madowo’s relentless pursuit of truth across two major East African nations has made him more than just a correspondent; he is now a powerful symbol of independent journalism and a figure whose influence transcends the screen.