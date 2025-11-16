Shares

Safaricom PLC has issued a notice informing customers of a scheduled system upgrade for its popular Fuliza platform. The company has said that the upgrade is aimed at enhancing service delivery and ensuring a superior customer experience.

The company stated that the planned upgrade is part of its ongoing commitment to continually improve its platform to offer always-on, safe, secure, and worry-free financial products and services.

The system upgrade is scheduled to take place on Monday, 17th November 2025.

The maintenance activity, by Safaricom, will be conducted during the early hours of the morning to minimize disruption:

Start Time: 0100 Hrs (1:00 AM)

End Time: 0200 Hrs (2:00 AM)

Safaricom has advised customers that Fuliza services may be intermittent during this one-hour maintenance window. Crucially, the company confirmed that all other M-PESA services will remain available as usual throughout the upgrade period.