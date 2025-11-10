Shares

The Emirates Group has announced its strongest-ever half-year financial performance, securing a record profit before tax of AED 12.2 billion (US$ 3.3 billion) for the first six months of the 2025-26 fiscal year. This marks the fourth consecutive year of record half-year profitability.

Key Financial Highlights (April 1 – September 30, 2025)

Metric 2025-26 (Half-Year) Compared to Last Year Group Profit Before Tax AED 12.2 billion (US$ 3.3 billion) Up 17% Group Profit After Tax AED 10.6 billion (US$ 2.9 billion) Up 13% Group Revenue AED 75.4 billion (US$ 20.6 billion) Up 4% Group EBITDA AED 21.1 billion (US$ 5.7 billion) Up 3% Group Cash Position AED 56.0 billion (US$ 15.2 billion) as of Sept 30, 2025 Up from AED 53.4 billion on Mar 31, 2025

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, stated, “The Group has once again delivered an outstanding performance, surpassing our half-year results of last year to achieve a new record profit… Emirates maintains its position as the world’s most profitable airline for this half-year reporting period.”

Emirates Airline posted a new record half-year profit before tax of AED 11.4 billion (US$ 3.1 billion), an increase of 17% from the previous year.

Revenue grew by 6% to AED 65.6 billion (US$ 17.9 billion), driven by strong travel demand, particularly for the airline’s premium cabins.

Passenger Traffic increased by 4%, carrying 27.8 million passengers between April 1 and September 30, 2025.

Capacity expanded by 5% to 31.3 billion Available Tonne Kilometres (ATKM).

Network Growth saw the launch of new services to Danang, Siem Reap, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou, bringing the network to 153 airports in 81 countries.

Fleet Updates included the delivery of 5 new A350 aircraft and the roll-out of 23 aircraft (6 A380s, 17 Boeing 777s) with fully refreshed interiors as part of the airline’s US$ 5 billion retrofit programme.

dnata Performance

dnata, the Group’s air services provider, also achieved a record half-year performance.

Profit Before Tax reached AED 843 million (US$ 230 million), up 17%.

Record Half-Year Revenue grew 13% to AED 11.7 billion (US$ 3.2 billion).

Airport Operations remains the largest revenue contributor at AED 5.5 billion (US$ 1.5 billion), a 15% increase, with aircraft turns handled increasing by 15% to 450,903.

Strategic Investment included a plan to deploy 800 new ground support equipment (GSE) units across its global network in 2025, valued at US$ 110 million.

The Emirates Group’s employee base grew by 3% since March 31, 2025, reaching an overall count of 124,927 on September 30, 2025, with both Emirates and dnata actively recruiting to support future requirements.