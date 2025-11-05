Shares

Jiji has launched its highly anticipated 2025 Black Friday campaign under the theme “Deals Like Water.” This digital shopping event promises discounts of up to 85% off across thousands of listings throughout November.

The “Deals Like Water” campaign will have discounts will be for Phones & Tablets to Fashion, Electronics, Home, Furniture & Appliances.

Commenting on the launch, Maureen Naliaka, PR & Marketing Manager at Jiji Kenya, stated: “Black Friday is always a special time for shoppers, and this year, we’re taking it to another level. ‘Deals Like Water’ represents abundance, real deals everywhere you look. Buyers can enjoy genuine discounts from verified sellers, and sellers can reach millions of ready-to-buy customers. It’s a win for everyone.”

Jiji specifically designed the campaign to maximize benefits for both sides of its marketplace:

For Sellers: Any seller offering a 15% discount or more is automatically featured on Jiji’s official Black Friday landing page, granting them access to millions of potential buyers.

For Buyers: Shoppers can explore a vast inventory of verified listings with up to 85% off, benefit from safe transaction features, and enjoy the convenience of chatting directly with sellers.

With over 22 million internet users in Kenya, Jiji’s mobile-first approach to “Deals Like Water” taps directly into the surging demand for trusted, convenient online shopping.

“We believe everyone deserves a good deal,” added Naliaka. “That’s why we’ve made it easy and safe for every Kenyan to shop from wherever they are. Upgrade your phone, furnish your home, or find something special at the best price possible.”

Jiji’s Black Friday 2025 campaign runs throughout the month of November. Shoppers are invited to visit the Jiji Black Friday page and experience Kenya’s biggest savings month.